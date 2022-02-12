Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Price Target Raised to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.55. The company has a market cap of £184.07 million and a PE ratio of 33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray purchased 50,000 shares of Residential Secure Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £55,500 ($75,050.71).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

