Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 823,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $381,998,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

