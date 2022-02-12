Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.10. Riskified shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

