Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,737,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,360,000.
MEOAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34.
