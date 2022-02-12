Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAE opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

