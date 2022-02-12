Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 397,612 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 397,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$5,973,762.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,167 shares in the company, valued at C$12,697,873.52.

Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$1,546,594.82.

TSE:CLS opened at C$15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

