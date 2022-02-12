Robert W. Baird Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $46.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

