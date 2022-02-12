Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.22% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

