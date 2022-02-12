Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INNV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3,188.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

