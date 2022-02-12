Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,382 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 76,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.64 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

