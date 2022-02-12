Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,000 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 193,753 shares during the last quarter.

DWLD opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

