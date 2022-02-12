Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $581,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.