Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.16 and a 1 year high of C$6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.73.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

