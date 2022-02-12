Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 390.83.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

