Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $164.96

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $164.96, but opened at $170.15. Roku shares last traded at $167.87, with a volume of 26,040 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.76.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

