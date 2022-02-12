Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.79. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,321.84). Also, insider Warren East acquired 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($32,002.19). Insiders have purchased 99,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,871 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

