Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

