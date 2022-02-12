Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $127.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.81.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 410,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after buying an additional 360,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 74,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

