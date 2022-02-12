Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 423.6% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of ROCR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 314,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

