Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 68.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $228,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,638,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

