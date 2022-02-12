Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,471 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $253,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after buying an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $152.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $147.55 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

