RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.43

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1714711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
A number of research firms have commented on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $374,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,852,750. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RPC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RPC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.