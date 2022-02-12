RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.43

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1714711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $374,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,852,750. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RPC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RPC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

