RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 55.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 572,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
