RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 55.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 572,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

