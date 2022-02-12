RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($66.09) to €54.00 ($62.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RTL Group stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

