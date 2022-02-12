Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $37.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.17. 353,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,602. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

