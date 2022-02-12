SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,129.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $7,129.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,144.20 or 0.99841295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00064090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00246501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00155468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001425 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

