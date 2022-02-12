Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($102.30) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Barclays set a €134.00 ($154.02) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($143.68) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($174.71) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($158.62) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($143.68).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at €115.02 ($132.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €107.44 and a 200 day moving average of €109.69. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($77.21) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($106.16).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.