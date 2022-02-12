Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 3.2%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 23,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The stock has a market cap of C$45.84 million and a P/E ratio of -77.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.
About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)
