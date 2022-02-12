Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 584.8% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $$5.25 on Friday. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
