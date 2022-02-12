Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

