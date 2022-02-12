Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Sanofi worth $256,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 304,603 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,140 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $4,031,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

