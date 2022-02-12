Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.
Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,834. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
