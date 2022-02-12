SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.36 ($160.18).

SAP opened at €107.50 ($123.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.75. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($115.47) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($149.13). The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.10.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

