Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

SAPIF opened at $22.96 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

