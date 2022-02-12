SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for 5.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

SBAC stock opened at $312.01 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.01.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

