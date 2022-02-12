ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ScanSource worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.51 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

