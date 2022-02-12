Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.02.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

