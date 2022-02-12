Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $403,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,407 shares of company stock worth $8,188,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $60.54 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

