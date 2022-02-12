Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,876 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.66.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

