Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 187,857 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 187,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

