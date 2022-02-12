Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

