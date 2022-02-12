Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

