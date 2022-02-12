Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.

Shares of GBS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. GBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GBS by 890.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

