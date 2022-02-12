Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCRYY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

