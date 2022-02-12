Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$201.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $148.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

