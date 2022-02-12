Scotiabank Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.51 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

