ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Tops $46.59 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $46.59 million and $20,494.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,785,008 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

