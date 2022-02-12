Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

SRL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.