Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.05 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

