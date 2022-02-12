Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

